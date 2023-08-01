Are Over-Bridge Construction Works In Guwahati Posing Threat To Public?

Swagata Borah
Many incidents had come to the fore where the general public were victims of carelessness and negligence of the authorities during the construction work of over-bridges across Guwahati.
One such incident has come to the fore in Zoo Road area of Guwahati. According to reports, the incident took place on July 28 where a man received severe injuries after getting entangled in a wire hanging in the construction site at the Zoo Road Flyover.
The incident came to fore when a Twitter user posted the same by raising questions over the lack of safety measures in the area.
While speaking exclusively to the Pratidin Time, the victim said, “The incident took place when I was heading back home from Commerce Point at around 8.40 pm on July 28. A power cable was hanging from the top of the bridge. Since the edge of the bridge is aligned with the mid portion of the road so the cable was extended right to the middle of the road, which was kind of invisible at night. The one who was riding in front of me was saved by an inch and fortunately did not receive any injuries. But since I was right behind the man, the wires got entangled on my scooty and I lost my balance and fell down on the road after which my hand was injured.”
“I got up and called on the workers who were engaged in the construction. So this incident happened between the two pillars and I suppose the contractor whoever is responsible for this assigns workers between pillars. When I asked them, if they saw the wire prior to the incident, they answered yes they did, however they cannot move them unless and until they are ordered to do so.”
“What I am trying to say is that no one came to my rescue neither did anyone take my responsibility and no official was there, to whom I could talk to. The wrist of my left hand has broken due to which it had to be fixed with a 5 inch titanium plate and I have been instructed o take a month of bed rest. And then even after all these, the next day; on my way to the doctor I witnessed no progress in the place, so that is the current situation,” the victim said.
It is to be mentioned that while the victim refrained from blaming anyone directly, he emphasized the immense pain, trauma, and loss of time he had to endure without anyone taking responsibility for the unsafe conditions prevailing on the flyover.
Meanwhile, in order to get accuracy on the work atmosphere at the Zoo Road over-bridge construction site, we also contacted a Public Works Department (PWD) official who clarified that they do not hold any responsibility and said that wire works does not fall under their scope of civil construction projects.
“We do not need such wires for civil constructions,” the official said.