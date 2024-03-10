Assam's Jonalee Das Bajpai Collaborates with ISRO to Design Uniforms for Gaganyaan Astronauts

By Rahul Kumar Hazarika
Assam’s Jonalee Das Bajpai's illustrious 25-year career has been marked by numerous projects and achievements, but none perhaps as impactful and rewarding as her collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on designing the ground uniforms for the astronauts of the Gaganyaan mission. This project, hailed as a groundbreaking effort in indigenous design and innovation, stands as a testament to her dedication and expertise in the field of fashion technology.
Speaking exclusively with Pratidin Time, Jonalee said, “I consider this collaboration with ISRO as the most rewarding and highlight project of my life, this collaboration is not just a professional accomplishment, but a lifetime achievement for me.”
Born and raised in Assam, Jonalee's educational journey traversed prestigious institutions, shaping her into the accomplished professional she is today. Her schooling at Holy Child School laid the foundation for her academic excellence, followed by undergraduate studies at Cotton College, where she delved into the intricate realms of Zoology, Chemistry, and Botany. Further honing her skills, she pursued a Master's degree at Guwahati University, deepening her understanding of the sciences.
However, it was her fortuitous encounter with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) that ignited her passion for fashion technology. Joining NIFT Kolkata, Jonalee immersed herself in Garment Manufacturing Technology, gaining both theoretical knowledge and practical skills that would later distinguish her as a leader in the industry.
After five years of invaluable industry experience, Jonalee made a strategic transition into academia, joining NIFT to nurture budding talents in fashion technology across its 19 campuses nationwide. As a Professor at NIFT Bengaluru, she assumed a pivotal role in shaping the future of the fashion industry, spearheading initiatives that bridged the gap between academia and industry.
The collaboration with ISRO, however, emerged as the pinnacle of her career. Heading the project alongside Mr. VK Mohan, a faculty member from Kerala, Jonalee led a team of three students through a meticulous design process.
“Drawing inspiration from ISRO's vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat, my team embarked on extensive secondary research, analyzing astronaut uniforms from around the world to understand evolving trends and requirements,” Jonalee stated.
Working closely with ISRO officials and astronauts, Jonali's team conducted thorough deliberations to grasp their specific needs and preferences. Mind mapping sessions facilitated the extraction of key words and concepts, guiding the design direction.
Jonalee said, “From an initial pool of 150 designs, the team iteratively refined concepts based on feedback, ultimately selecting 70 designs that balanced aesthetics with functionality.”
“The ground uniforms, characterized by their overall one-piece design and strategically placed pockets and patches, embody a distinctive asymmetric style. Symbolizing India's forays into space exploration while staying true to its cultural heritage, these uniforms represent a monumental achievement in indigenous design,” she added further.