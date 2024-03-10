Assam's Jonalee Das Bajpai Collaborates with ISRO to Design Uniforms for Gaganyaan Astronauts

Assam’s Jonalee Das Bajpai's illustrious 25-year career has been marked by numerous projects and achievements, but none perhaps as impactful and rewarding as her collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on designing the ground uniforms for the astronauts of the Gaganyaan mission. This project, hailed as a groundbreaking effort in indigenous design and innovation, stands as a testament to her dedication and expertise in the field of fashion technology.