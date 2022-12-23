Bakery, Shop Owners Express Satisfaction on Sale Ahead of Christmas

With just a day left for Christmas, people are busy shopping all necessary items for the auspicious festival. In Guwahati, bakeries and general shops are witnessing huge customer flow ahead of the festival.

All bakery owners are busy baking beautiful and delicious cakes for their customers. A wide variety of cakes including chocolate, vanilla and red velvet cakes are in stock and being sold.

While speaking to some of the bakery owners in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area, they claimed that this year their sale has improved since last year.

The owner of ‘Bakes and Bites’ in Ganeshguri said, “The peak time of sale is on the eve of Christmas that is December 24. However, people have already started their orders a long time ago."

Speaking on the price of the cakes, he said, “Though there is price hike of several commodities in the market at present, people have found the price of our cakes reasonable. We bake a wide variety of cakes in various size and shapes. The minimum price starts from Rs 280 and differs with the flavor and size.”

A bakery owner in Hatigaon area stated, “As compared to last year, the customer flow this year is high as with no Covid-19 restrictions in place, not only Christians, but people of all faiths have come out to celebrate the festival freely. We are very happy with the sale this year and hope that this would continue in the coming years too.”