Bangladesh's Post-Revolution Reality: A Month of Unrest and Scrutiny – Part 1

India's concern over these attacks prompted some Muslims to guard temples in various locations. The anarchy that unfolded from August 5 to 8 exceeded the turmoil of 1971. Television channels were vandalized and set on fire, and on August 7, the National Press Club’s president and general secretary offices were vandalized. Poet Helal Hafiz and Ayub Bhuiyan replaced Farida Yasmin and Shyamal Dutta, who were removed from their positions following the student uprising. The press release stated that the anti-discrimination student movement presented their demands on August 10, leading to the removal of Yasmin, Dutta, and Shahnaz Siddiqui Shoma for the sake of the National Press Club's security and reputation.