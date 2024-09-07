Bangladesh's Post-Revolution Reality: A Month of Unrest and Scrutiny – Part 1

Mira, Bangladesh and Prasenjit Deb, Guwahati, Assam
On September 5, Bangladesh marked one month since its highly publicized 'revolution.' However, from the outset, there has been a concerted effort by the highest-ranking government officials, from their public platform, attempted to redefine the revolution, labeling it as 'independence,' which the people rejected, and understanding that true independence was achieved in 1971at a great cost, is a once-in-a-lifetime event. Since the fall of the Awami League government, which had been in power for its fourth consecutive term, the situation has remained volatile.
The report, compiled from interviews with ordinary citizens and social media observations, provides a snapshot of Bangladesh’s current state and future prospects. It examines various steps taken by the Advisory Council governing the country, the current political landscape, and social media dynamics. This is the first part of a series in Pratidin Time exploring post-revolution Bangladesh.
On August 5, following public protests, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and went to India. The announcement, made by army chief Waqar-uz-Zaman during a televised address, triggered chaos nationwide. Awami League leaders' homes were set ablaze, widespread looting and forced occupations occurred, and several local leaders and activists were killed. In Dhaka, protesters ransacked Ganabhaban, Sheikh Hasina's residence, and even desecrated sculptures of Bangabandhu. Videos of these incidents, shared on social media, presented a new and disturbing image of the nation.
The aftermath saw severe attacks on police stations starting July 18, and the violence escalated significantly on August 3, with a tragic assault on a police station in Mymensingh resulting in the deaths of 13 policemen. Following Sheikh Hasina’s resignation, police forces fled in panic, leaving Bangladesh's law enforcement severely depleted. From August 5 onward, rampant looting and attacks on minority communities intensified. Reports of assaults on temples surfaced, and the army was left to manage the situation due to the absence of police.
India's concern over these attacks prompted some Muslims to guard temples in various locations. The anarchy that unfolded from August 5 to 8 exceeded the turmoil of 1971. Television channels were vandalized and set on fire, and on August 7, the National Press Club’s president and general secretary offices were vandalized. Poet Helal Hafiz and Ayub Bhuiyan replaced Farida Yasmin and Shyamal Dutta, who were removed from their positions following the student uprising. The press release stated that the anti-discrimination student movement presented their demands on August 10, leading to the removal of Yasmin, Dutta, and Shahnaz Siddiqui Shoma for the sake of the National Press Club's security and reputation.
Helal Hafiz recently emerged as the editor of Kaler Kantho, a leading Bengali newspaper, replacing Imdadul Haq Milan.
Notably, Imdadul Haq Milan is one of the best novelists of the country, was serving as the editor of the daily since its inception. The Chittagong Press Club was also attacked but resisted successfully. In response to the surge in robberies, local residents organized night patrols to protect their communities.
With law enforcement in disarray, some groups engaged in extortion and occupied toll plazas and ferries, declaring themselves new authorities. Meanwhile, the army chief, key figures, and student movement coordinators selected Nobel laureate Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus as Chief Adviser of the interim government, which took office on August 8. Yunus, returning from Paris, was sworn in along with ten other advisers, marking the beginning of an interim government not outlined in the Bangladeshi constitution.
The next instalment will detail the new government's measures, the activities of political parties, and the increased street protests by traditional religious groups across Bangladesh’s divisional cities.
Stay tuned to learn more about Bangladesh's situation and developments.