Book Enthusiasts in Guwahati Make Assam Book Fair Successful

People might have ended the year 2022 with many ups and downs and started the year 2023 with new resolutions and promises to themselves. But book enthusiasts might feel that differently as Assam Book Fair was inaugurated at the end of 2022 and is continuing till January 9, 2023.

The book lovers could end the year 2022 and start the year 2023 with the thing they love and are passionate.

Assam Book Fair was inaugurated at Assam Engineering Institute playground in Guwahati’s Chandmari on December 29, 2022 in the presence of reputed Indonesian performing poet Tara Noesantara. The book fair will continue till January 9, 2023.

At the inauguration ceremony, 15 valuable books published by the state publication board were released in the presence of education department adviser Dr Noni Gopal Mahanta, eminent author Dr Govinda Prasad Sarma, State publication board vice-chairman Sumanta Chaliha, secretary Pramod Kalita and several others.

This year’s book fair is different as for the first-time book fair was organized outside the city in five other places including Dhemaji, Nalbari, Jorhat, Diphu and Bongaigaon.