Breaking the Silence: Women, Periods, & Indian Society's Enduring Stereotypes

In India, menstruation has long been a taboo subject, surrounded by myths, misconceptions, and cultural stigmas that affect millions of women every day.
Despite ongoing awareness campaigns and efforts to challenge these outdated notions, societal attitudes toward periods continue to perpetuate stereotypes, negatively impacting women’s health, education, and quality of life. It is time to bring this issue into the open, dismantle the myths, and empower women with the dignity they deserve.
In many parts of India, menstruation is still considered impure. This age-old belief is so ingrained that it has spawned numerous restrictions on women during their menstrual cycle.
Women are often forbidden from entering kitchens, participating in religious rituals, or even touching certain household items. These restrictions, passed down through generations, are rooted in a lack of scientific understanding and the perpetuation of patriarchal norms.
"I was made to feel dirty and ashamed of something completely natural," says, a 22-year-old college student. "I couldn’t go to the temple or cook food for my family during my period, and it made me feel like an outcast in my own home."
This notion of impurity has led to the alienation of menstruating women, who are often forced to stay away from daily activities. This exclusion fosters a sense of shame and embarrassment, particularly among younger girls just beginning to understand their bodies.
The social stigma attached to menstruation goes beyond personal shame—it has significant consequences for women's health and education. Many girls in India drop out of school when they start menstruating due to a lack of proper sanitary facilities and menstrual hygiene management.
According to UNICEF, 1 in 5 girls in India leave school once they begin their period. In rural areas, access to sanitary products is limited, forcing women to use unsafe alternatives such as cloth or ash, which can lead to infections and other health complications.
Even in schools with proper infrastructure, the cultural stigma around menstruation leads to silence and secrecy. Many girls feel too embarrassed to attend school when they are menstruating, fearing teasing or shame from their peers. This creates a cycle of absenteeism, negatively impacting their education and future opportunities.
"At my school, there’s no way to talk openly about periods," says, a 16-year-old student. "If we need to change pads, we have to sneak to the bathroom. Boys make fun of us, and it’s hard to focus on studies when all you feel is shame."
While urban areas have seen a shift in attitudes towards menstruation, the stigma remains pervasive. Although young women in cities have more access to information and sanitary products, the conversation about periods is still often conducted in hushed tones. Many women report being uncomfortable discussing menstruation openly, even with their friends or family.
"I grew up in Dibrugarh, but menstruation was never talked about in my household," says, a 28-year-old working woman. "My mother would hand me sanitary pads discreetly, and it wasn’t until I was much older that I learned how to take proper care of myself during my period. It’s almost like it’s a secret we’re all supposed to keep."
In recent years, several organizations and activists have made significant efforts to change the narrative around menstruation in India. Campaigns like #TouchThePickle and #PadsAgainstSexism have encouraged young women to break the silence and fight against menstrual taboos.
Non-profit organizations are working to increase access to sanitary products in rural areas and provide education on menstrual hygiene.
Bollywood, too, has taken steps towards de-stigmatizing menstruation. The 2018 film Pad Man, based on the true story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who developed affordable sanitary pads for women in rural India, opened up a broader public dialogue about periods.
The film highlighted the critical need for menstrual hygiene and helped dispel myths about menstruation being a "dirty" topic.
But while these efforts are a step in the right direction, real change can only come when society, at large, is willing to confront its deeply entrenched beliefs. Families must be open to discussing menstruation as a natural part of life.
Schools must ensure that young girls have the resources and support they need to manage their periods without fear or shame. Most importantly, men must be brought into the conversation, so that menstruation is no longer seen as a "women’s issue" but as a normal biological process that affects all of society.
The time has come to challenge the myths and taboos that have burdened Indian women for centuries. Periods are not impure, nor are they a source of shame.
They are a natural and healthy part of a woman’s life. As India continues to develop and modernize, it is crucial that we leave behind outdated stereotypes and embrace a more inclusive, educated, and compassionate view of menstruation.
By dismantling the cultural barriers surrounding periods, we can create a future where every girl can go to school, every woman can work without embarrassment, and menstruation is seen for what it truly is—a simple biological function, not a source of stigma.
In doing so, we empower not just women, but society as a whole.