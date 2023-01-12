Where are Bureaucrats Lodged Now as Guwahati lacks Circuit House?

It has been three years since the circuit house was demolished however, the construction work of the proposed convention centre, whose estimated budget was Rs. 259 crores, is yet to be completed.

DC Jha said that completion of the construction of the centre was delayed due to a few obstacles from Gauhati High Court as the sound of construction work disturbed their court sessions and hearings. The obstacles were also faced by contractors.

He said, “Due to heavy noise created by construction work, the Gauhati High Court objected as it disturbed their court hearings. The construction site is near the high court and continuous sound from the site disturbed their sessions. Due to this reason, we had to slow down our construction work.”

“We also faced a few troubles from contractors. Due to all these reasons the completion of the construction work was delayed. However, by this year's end, the construction work will be completed and the work is being done in full swing,” he added.