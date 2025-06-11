Faith Over Facts: 12-Year-Old Loses Life to Snakebite After Delay in Medical Treatment

Superstition and lack of awareness continue to claim innocent lives across Assam, where snakebite victims are often taken to traditional healers, or “bez”, instead of trained medical professionals. A heart-wrenching incident from Kanakpur in Lakhipur, under the Cachar district, has once again highlighted the deadly consequences of such blind faith.

12-Year-Old Meena Barman Loses Life After Snakebite

In this tragic case, a 12-year-old girl named Meena Barman was bitten by a venomous snake while she was asleep two nights ago. Instead of rushing her to a hospital, her family opted for treatment by a traditional healer. It wasn’t until the following day—after her condition deteriorated—that she was taken to a local hospital. Sadly, doctors declared her brought dead upon arrival.

This incident has sparked widespread concern and raised pressing questions about the need for education, awareness, and prompt medical response in snakebite cases.

Expert Speaks Out: “Superstition is Costing Lives”

Jayaditya Purkayastha, a renowned herpetologist, conservationist, and General Secretary of Help Earth, spoke to Pratidin Time about the dangers of traditional snakebite treatment. He stated:

“Only about 20% of snakes are venomous. Most traditional healers exploit this fact—knowing that the majority of snakebites are non-venomous or dry bites. So when patients recover, it’s not because of their treatment, but because venom was never injected in the first place.”

Purkayastha emphasized that in cases where venom is present, immediate medical intervention is critical. Delays can be fatal.

Symptoms of Venomous Snakebite: Know the Signs

If bitten by a venomous snake, the following symptoms may appear:

Swelling near the bite

Abdominal pain

Dizziness

Difficulty opening one or both eyelids

Vomiting

Breathing difficulties

Blood clotting failure

Time is of the essence in snakebite cases. Seeking medical help immediately can save lives.

Snakebite First Aid: What to Do and What to Avoid

According to experts, the following protocols must be followed during a snakebite incident:

Do This:

Remove bangles, rings, or tight clothing near the bite area to prevent complications from swelling. Immobilize the affected limb—movement can accelerate the spread of venom. Reassure the victim and keep them calm. Rush to the nearest hospital or PHC—time is crucial. Inform the doctor about the symptoms and time of bite.

Avoid This:

Do not tie the area with a thread or cloth. This can localize venom and worsen tissue damage.

Do not cut the bitten area. Some snake venoms are hemotoxins that prevent blood clotting, and cutting can lead to fatal blood loss.

These protocols are summarized in the acronym DO IT RIGHT:

R – Reassure

I – Immobilize

GH – Go to Hospital

T – Tell the Doctor

Medical Facilities and Anti-Venom Availability

Purkayastha also noted the increasing availability of anti-venom at government health facilities. Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across Assam are now equipped with anti-venom doses, and medical staff have undergone training to effectively treat snakebite cases.

“There is no shortage of anti-venom. The real issue lies in awareness and the persistent preference for traditional healers in remote and marginalized communities.”

Conclusion: Education is the Key to Saving Lives

The tragic death of Meena Barman serves as a painful reminder of the dangers posed by superstition and medical ignorance. Raising awareness, educating rural populations, and ensuring timely access to medical facilities are crucial steps in reducing snakebite-related deaths in Assam and beyond.

Always remember: In case of a snakebite, don’t waste time. Go to the hospital—it can save a life.

