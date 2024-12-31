From Manmohan Singh to Ratan Tata: Icons We Lost in 2024

In 2024, India bid farewell to several influential personalities across various fields, including politics, art, entertainment, and business. Their contributions left indelible marks on society, and their absence is deeply felt.

Advertisment

Among the notable figures we lost were veteran Congress leader Dr. Manmohan Singh and visionary industrialist Ratan Tata, along with many other distinguished individuals who made significant contributions to the realms of business and the economy.

Here is a reflection on some of the most notable figures we lost this year:

1. Dr. Manmohan Singh (92)

The former Prime Minister of India and a veteran Congress leader, Dr. Manmohan Singh, passed away on December 26, 2024, at AIIMS Delhi. Known for his economic reforms and quiet yet impactful leadership, his demise marked the end of an era in Indian politics. Singh’s health had deteriorated in the evening, leading to his hospitalization, where he breathed his last.

2. Ratan Tata (86)

Business tycoon Ratan Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, leaving a legacy of philanthropy and business excellence. His visionary leadership continues to inspire millions.

3. Shyam Benegal (90)

A pioneer of Indian cinema, Shyam Benegal, passed away on December 23, 2024, in Mumbai. Known for his path-breaking films, his work redefined Indian storytelling. His death signifies the loss of a visionary filmmaker who left an indelible legacy.

4. Zakir Hussain (73)

Renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away on December 15, 2024, in San Francisco, USA. His unparalleled contributions to Indian classical music earned him global acclaim. Hussain had been hospitalized due to heart-related complications, and his passing was confirmed by flautist Rakesh Chaurasia.

5. Shashikant Ruia (81)

Indian industrialist and philanthropist Shashikant Ruia, co-founder of the Essar Group, passed away on November 25, 2024, in Mumbai. Known for his business acumen and philanthropic spirit, Ruia’s passing is a significant loss to India’s corporate world.

6. Sharda Sinha (70)

Fondly called the ‘Bihar Kokila’, veteran folk singer Sharda Sinha passed away on November 5, 2024, at AIIMS Delhi. Battling multiple myeloma since 2018, she succumbed to septicemia. Her mellifluous voice continues to resonate in the hearts of her admirers.

7. Rohit Bal (62)

Iconic fashion designer Rohit Bal passed away on November 1, 2024. Known for his innovative designs and significant contributions to Indian fashion, Bal’s demise was mourned by the fashion fraternity.

8. Bibek Debroy (69)

Renowned economist and chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, Bibek Debroy, passed away on November 1, 2024. A Padma Shri awardee, he was celebrated for his contributions to economic policy and academia.

9. T P Gopalan Nambiar (94)

Founder of the BPL Group, T P Gopalan Nambiar, passed away on October 31, 2024. Fondly known as TPG, he was a stalwart of India’s consumer electronics industry.

10. Om Prakash Chautala (89)

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Om Prakash Chautala passed away on December 20, 2024, at his residence in Gurugram following a cardiac arrest. Despite efforts to save him, his sudden demise left a vacuum in Haryana’s political landscape.

11. Atul Parchure (57)

Veteran actor Atul Parchure, known for his work on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, passed away on October 14, 2024. He had been battling liver cancer, which ultimately claimed his life.

12. Anshuman Gaekwad (71)

Former Indian cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad passed away on July 31, 2024, after a prolonged battle with cancer. A stalwart of Indian cricket, his contributions on and off the field remain unforgettable.

13. Ramoji Rao (87)

Celebrated businessman and creator of Ramoji Film City, Ramoji Rao, passed away on June 8, 2024. His visionary efforts in media and entertainment have left an indelible impact.

14. Sushil Modi (72)

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi passed away on May 13, 2024, after battling renal cancer. A BJP stalwart, his contributions to state politics are remembered fondly.

15. Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M)

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury passed away on September 12, 2024, after a prolonged illness. His leadership and ideology defined a significant era in Indian politics.

16. Leela Majumdar (65)

Acclaimed artist Leela Majumdar, celebrated for her work in Bengali and Hindi cinema, passed away on January 27, 2024. Her artistic legacy continues to inspire.

17. Suhani Bhatnagar (19)

Young actress Suhani Bhatnagar, who played Babita Phogat in Dangal, passed away on February 14, 2024, due to an illness. Her untimely demise shocked the nation.

As we bid farewell to these luminaries, their contributions across politics, cinema, arts, and business remind us of the rich legacy they leave behind.