GROUND REPORT | Air India Crash: Grief, DNA Testing, and Unanswered Questions

A day after the catastrophic crash of Air India Flight AI171, the aftermath unfolds in gut-wrenching scenes across Ahmedabad. This is a glimpse into the events on ground — a window into the grief, chaos, and courage witnessed at Civil Hospital and BJ Medical College, where the human toll of India’s second-deadliest aviation tragedy is playing out.

The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday. So far, 241 lives have been confirmed lost.

Corridor of Grief at Civil Hospital

The Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad has transformed into a corridor of unspeakable sorrow. Grief-stricken families continue to arrive, some holding faded photographs, others clinging to hope that their loved ones might somehow have survived. Most are here to identify and claim the mortal remains of those who perished.

With over 200 victims burned beyond recognition, the hospital and forensic authorities have begun a painstaking process of DNA sample collection and verification — a task that could take several days.

“We’ve lost everything. All we want now is to take our brother home,” said one man, his voice trembling outside the mortuary block.

Inside Kasauti Hall of BJ Medical College, where many of the victims’ remains are being temporarily housed, the air is heavy with silence and ritual. Priests are preparing for last rites. Families, weary and hollow-eyed, wait huddled with identity proofs and medical forms — paperwork now standing in for the lives they lost.

“It’s one of the most emotionally difficult operations we’ve ever witnessed,” said a senior hospital staffer, speaking to Pratidin Time.

Painstaking DNA Identification Underway

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has deployed experts to collect and match DNA samples from grieving relatives. According to officials, more than 100 bodies will undergo genetic testing before being released — a vital process to ensure proper identification and dignified last rites.

Hospital authorities have confirmed that several samples have already been dispatched to labs, but conclusive results may take time.

32 Under Treatment, Recovery in Focus

Dr. Rakesh Joshi, Superintendent of Civil Hospital, confirmed that 32 people are currently under treatment. “Most are stable. A few have sustained serious burn injuries, including medical personnel. We’ve ensured all necessary arrangements for critical care and recovery,” he said.

Additional beds, trauma response teams, and counseling services have been mobilised as the hospital braces for days of ongoing operations.

PM Modi Visits Survivors, Reviews Response

On Friday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to assess the situation firsthand. He interacted with doctors, reviewed the condition of the injured, and held a high-level meeting with senior officials. The Prime Minister has assured complete support to the victims’ families and the Gujarat government.

His visit underscores the growing national urgency around the tragedy, as questions mount about what led to the Dreamliner’s sudden failure.

Demand for Accountability Rises

While investigations by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) are underway, preliminary discussions hint at a potential technical fault. However, experts are also examining ATC logs, maintenance records, and flight crew communications to establish what truly went wrong.

A Human Catastrophe Beyond Data

On the ground, however, the weight of this disaster is felt in quieter moments — a child asking for her missing father, a woman collapsing in tears upon confirmation of her brother’s death, a priest whispering last rites in the background.

The questions here are not about black boxes or flight data. They're about fate, loss, and the irreversible silence left behind.

As Pranjal Pratim Das, our Delhi-based correspondent who is reporting from Ahmedabad, noted: "This isn't just a story of aviation failure — it’s a story of families torn apart in a flash. The grief here is immeasurable."

As India grieves, Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital remains the epicenter of this national heartbreak — a place where science meets sorrow, and resilience struggles to take shape amid devastation.

