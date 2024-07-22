Historic Verdict in APSC Scam: Assam Sees Largest Single-Day Conviction of Corrupt Officers

The special court judge, Deepak Thakuria, has mandated judicial custody for all 29 convicted officials. The defendants, who once held esteemed positions in the state's agricultural development sector, broke down in tears upon hearing the verdict. The convicted officials are Mrigen Haloi, Phanindra Saikia, Pranab Bharali, Jyotirekha Das, Kobin Killingpi, Preeti Das, Alok Kumar Mali, Biswajit Doley, Kesabananda Borah, Bornali Medhi, Bipul Kumar Deka, Sweety Borah Hazarika, Satyanath Deka, Kamal Krishna Das, Rituraj Sonowal, Anjan Loying, Priyanka Bora, Rosheshwar Timung, Sanghamitra Shyam, Bidyut Das, Alpona Deori, Jayanta Jeet Das, Dipankar Borik, Raushan Roufi, Pranjal Barman, Shakeel Aziz Hoque, Kalyan Sharma, and Mofida Begum Saikia. They were convicted under Bhangagarh P.S. Case No. 159/2017, which pertains to charges under Section 120(B)/420/468 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) regarding irregularities in the ADO Examination conducted by the APSC. Additionally, Rakesh Kumar Paul, Basanta Kumar Doley, and Samedur Rahman were also convicted under Section 7/13(1)(a)(d)(iii)/13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.