India Mourns the Passing of World War II Veteran Subedar Thanseia

Prasenjit Deb
India mourns the loss of Subedar Thanseia, a distinguished World War II veteran of the Indian Army’s Assam Regiment, who passed away at the age of 102 on March 31, 2024 after a brief illness.
Subedar Thanseia's belonged to the state of Mizoram.
His remarkable life was defined by his valour at the Battle of Kohima, a crucial confrontation in World War II, and his significant role in establishing the legacy of the 1st Assam Regiment during their critical deployment at Jessami, the Indian Army stated in a press statement.
"Throughout his service, Subedar Thanseia demonstrated a commitment to the nation that went beyond the call of duty, earning him a revered place in the annals of India's military history. His actions at Kohima, against formidable odds, contributed to a pivotal victory for the Allied forces, marking a turning point in the conflict in the East," the statement reads.
It may be mentioned that after his retirement, Subedar Thanseia continued to inspire with his dedication to community and country, actively participating in veteran affairs and educational initiatives. His life after service was as impactful, fostering a spirit of patriotism and resilience in younger generations.
The tribute to Subedar Thanseia witnessed an overwhelming turnout from Army and civil fraternities, including comrades from the Assam Regiment, who came together to pay their respects. His legacy leaves an indelible mark on the Indian Army, Assam Regiment and people of North East reminding us of the sacrifices made by our soldiers in the quest for peace and freedom.
The North East India, while mourning his loss, celebrates Subedar Thanseia's extraordinary life and service. His contributions to our nation and his role in the Second World War will be remembered as a beacon of bravery, leadership, and unwavering commitment to duty.
"Subedar Thanseia's story is not just a testament to the past but a continuing source of inspiration for the future, honouring the legacy of all Indian soldiers who have served with distinction. In remembrance of Subedar Thanseia, we are reminded of the courage and determination of those who have served before us, their stories shaping the foundation of our present and future," the statement reads further.