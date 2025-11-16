Kasiyoli Shows How Seeing Designs Everywhere Can Spark a New Wave of Sustainable Creativity

For sisters Purabi and Jahnabi, creativity didn’t arrive as a grand vision. It slipped in quietly, through small moments, scraps of paper, leftover threads and a hobby that slowly turned into something far bigger. Today, their brand Kasiyoli stands as a testament to the idea that design isn’t just created, it’s seen.

Purabi Das was working at an IT company in Delhi when the pandemic hit. Like many people living away from home, she picked up small activities to stay grounded. Making ornaments started as one of those gentle distractions. What she didn’t realise was that this pastime had the potential to grow into an entrepreneurial journey shared with her sister, Jahnabi.

The duo began showcasing their handcrafted jewellery across various platforms, and the response made one thing clear; people were drawn to the way they saw the world. When asked where their designs come from, their answer was simple. It’s all in the eyes. If you look closely enough, every flower, every pattern, every forgotten detail around you becomes a design waiting to be shaped.

But the charm of Kasiyoli isn’t just in the final product. It’s in the process. Purabi gathers waste paper for the base of her creations. She collects leftover materials from tailors, giving discarded bits a second life. Their approach blends aesthetics with sustainability; not as a marketing angle, but as a natural extension of how they create.

Kasiyoli now specialises in sustainable handmade jewellery, accessories, and home decor. It’s a small space with a big intent. Purabi dreams of creating a place where makers can meet their customers directly, understand what they love, listen to their feedback and craft pieces that feel personal.

What this really means is that Kasiyoli isn’t just selling ornaments. It’s nurturing a community around handmade work, thoughtful design and the quiet beauty found in everyday things.

And in a world that tends to overlook the small details, their story feels like a reminder to slow down and actually see them.