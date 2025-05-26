Medanta Group's Land Acquisition Sparks Backlash Over Local Displacement

In a move that has sparked widespread concern, the Assam government’s decision to allot land to the Medanta Group in Guwahati’s Sarusajai area for the establishment of a private hospital has drawn criticism for allegedly displacing local entrepreneurs.

The project, under the banner of industrial development promoted through initiatives like the Advantage Assam 2.0, was expected to bring large-scale investment to the state. While the government had assured widespread transformation in the state’s industrial landscape, recent developments have raised questions about its approach.

Reports indicate that two local business establishments - Eden Green Nursery and Abhijit Auto Agency Pvt. Ltd.-are being forced to shut down to make way for the new private hospital under the Medanta Group, led by renowned cardiologist Dr. Naresh Trehan. Both businesses, owned by Assamese entrepreneurs, are located in the Nalapara locality of Sarusajai and have reportedly been served with just 45 days' notice for vacating the land.

The nursery, built with great effort by a local entrepreneur, and the automobile dealership beside it, are now facing closure, triggering strong reactions from the public. Inviting reputed national business groups such as Adani, Ambani, and Jindal to invest in Assam has been welcomed by the public, but not at the cost of undermining local businesses and livelihoods.

Opponents of the move have questioned why the state government, despite possessing ample vacant government land in Guwahati and other parts of the state, chose to acquire land from existing local businesses. The fear now looms large that such precedents may be repeated, making it increasingly difficult for indigenous entrepreneurs to sustain their businesses.

Critics further argue that while investment and infrastructure development are vital for Assam's growth, such initiatives must not compromise the interests of local stakeholders. The current model of acquiring land from locals and offering it to external corporate houses is being seen as a flawed policy, which may lead to long-term negative consequences for Assamese society and the state's economic sovereignty.

The state government’s silence on how it plans to rehabilitate the affected entrepreneurs and compensate their losses has only added to the discontent.