Meet Madhurima Gogoi, The Woman Who Turned Assam’s Tea Pink and Organic

You may have tasted dozens of teas—green, herbal, lemon, tulsi, masala. But have you ever sipped a tea infused with dragon fruit? A tea so strikingly pink that it looks like something brewed straight out of a fairytale?

While this vibrant pink tea has already found admirers across China, America, and England, very few know that Assam too now has its own homegrown version—crafted not in a high-tech factory, but by the hands of a determined woman from Dibrugarh.

Her name is Madhurima Gogoi, and her creation—Organic Pink Tea—is quietly becoming a sensation.

A Tea Unlike Any Other

What makes pink tea special is not just its colour, but its origin story.

Madhurima blends handpicked tea leaves with locally grown dragon fruit, creating a drink that is as visually stunning as it is flavourful. The result is a cup of tea with a naturally glowing pink hue—organic, chemical-free, and distinctly Assamese.

Her brand has already caught the attention of tea lovers across the country, with customers from various states regularly seeking out her handcrafted blends.

From a Modest Beginning to a Remarkable Journey

The story of Madhurima’s venture goes back to 2011, when she and her family launched a small organic initiative under the name Prahini. A year later, in 2012, they began commercial packaging, scaling production gradually with support from both government and private organisations.

Today, around 10 people are associated with her enterprise, each finding sustained employment through the venture.

What sets her apart is not just innovation, but independence. The leaves used to prepare every packet of her organic tea come directly from their own garden.

On five bighas of organically cultivated tea fields, the family grows leaves without the slightest trace of chemical fertilizer or pesticide.

What reaches the consumer is pure, unadulterated, earth-grown tea.

A Farm-to-Cup Philosophy

From green tea to exotic blends, every product that comes out of Madhurima’s unit is prepared organically. But Pink Tea remains her proudest creation—an experiment that blossomed into a brand identity.

In a brief conversation with us, she shared how it all began:

Her husband once worked as a manager in a tea estate. That is when they observed a strange truth—Assam’s best teas rarely reach Assamese homes. The finest leaves were always exported or transported to other markets.

“That bothered us,” Madhurima says. “Assam deserves to taste its own best tea.”

The idea stayed with them. Soon, they began exploring ways to produce superior-quality local tea. Organic farming became their path, and eventually, innovation led them to the striking blend that would become their signature—Organic Pink Tea.

Recognition and a Growing Presence

Their work didn’t go unnoticed. Over the years, the enterprise has received multiple recognitions from government bodies. Notably, they were awarded PGS certification from the Government of India, an important validation for organic producers.

When Madhurima showcased her products at the Nandinii event, the response was overwhelming. Visitors embraced her teas, and she described the platform as “incredibly important for women like us, who are trying to build something from the ground up.”

“A platform like Nandinii is essential,” she adds. “It gives women the confidence to step forward.”

A Cup Full of Courage and Colour

Madhurima’s story is not just about tea. It’s about standing your ground in a world dominated by large industries.

It’s about creating opportunity from the soil beneath your feet. It’s about taking something as familiar as tea—and giving it a flavour, a colour, and an identity no one expected.

Her Organic Pink Tea has become a symbol of what local innovation can look like when passion meets purpose.

And somewhere in Dibrugarh, on five bighas of quiet, chemical-free tea fields, a woman continues to craft magic in shades of pink—one cup at a time.