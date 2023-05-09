"Mood of Assam, 2023" Mega Opinion Poll To Be Released Tomorrow

Mood of Assam, 2023 - the mega annual opinion poll conducted jointly by Gauhati University and Pratidin Time will be released from May 10 to May 12 in both Pratidin Time and Asomiya Pratidin, along with their digital arms.

The survey includes nearly 3,000 samples from all districts of Assam, collected in online and offline modes, with respondents choosing their answers from 26 categories. There are also three sub-categories for filtering questions by region, age, and religion.

This annual opinion poll has been conducted to commemorate the 2nd year of Himanta Biswa Sarma's government in Assam. The survey covers various topics, including political parties, government performance, leaders' popularity, regionalism, ULFA's relevance, media consumption, and daily life issues.

It will be interesting to see the results of the poll and how people of Assam perceive these different aspects.

The results of the Opinion Poll will be released every night from 7:45 p.m.