NABARD Felicitates 14 Women Farmers and Entrepreneurs at Nandinii

A special event was held today at the Nandinii Winter Wonderland Trade Fair in the Indoor Stadium, Khanapara, organized by NABARD to honour 14 exemplary women farmers and entrepreneurs from Assam.

Advertisment

The event saw the presence of NABARD’s Chief General Manager Loken Das, Assam Government’s Agriculture Secretary T.P. Bhusal, and Fisheries Director Gauri Shankar Das. Several successful women entrepreneurs shared their experiences and insights during the event.

Loken Das highlighted that the event's main objective was to recognize the efforts of 14 accomplished women. He expressed hope that in the coming years, women from all districts of Assam could be honored for their contributions to agriculture and entrepreneurship. He emphasized the need for expanding agri-startups in Assam, which currently has a limited presence, and noted the potential for women entrepreneurs to serve as bridges for growth in this sector.

Fisheries Director Gauri Shankar Das praised NABARD’s initiative and mentioned ongoing efforts to promote women in aquaculture. He emphasized the importance of governmental and institutional support, with special directives from the central government to empower women fish farmers in Assam.

Agriculture Secretary T.P. Bhusal called the program a unique and commendable initiative by NABARD. He encouraged the women attendees to take advantage of training opportunities in agriculture, horticulture, and other allied fields provided by the government. He also acknowledged the challenges in these sectors, urging resilience and determination to overcome them.

Two successful women entrepreneurs, Bijay Lakshmi Goswami and Monalisha Borthakur, shared their journeys. Bijay Lakshmi reflected on how women have overcome numerous challenges through agriculture and startups. Monalisha highlighted her family’s first-generation entrepreneurial efforts in producing and marketing innovative products like pasta made from black and brown rice, despite lacking prior knowledge in the field.

The event honored women achievers across Assam, including:

Rinjumoni Chetia (Dhemaji):

Field of experience: Integrated farming poultry, fishery and piggery

Earning Rs 6-8 lakhs annually through poultry, fishery, piggery, rice, mustard and Bhut Jolokia cultivation. Supported by NABARD, she has diversified into producing and selling pickles under the brand Pronali, creating additional income streams. Her efforts include empowering local women by providing employment opportunities, inspiring entrepreneurship, and promoting sustainable livelihoods in her community.

Erina Sangma (Kokrajhar):

Field of experience: Horticulture, Nursery, and pig farming

Associated with NABARD supported TDF Project since 2023, has embraced sustainable farming practices to enhance her livelihood, cultivates Apple Ber, Assam Lemon, Gamari, diversifying her agricultural activities. In 2023, she earned ₹30,500 from pig sales, which grew to ₹62,000 in 2024, reflecting the success of her farming efforts. Her apple ber venture is expected to generate an additional 15,000 to 20,000 in income.

Sewali Devi (Sonitpur):

Field of experience: Vegetables and Vermi Compost

Cultivates horticultural crops and runs initiatives like vermin composting and mushroom production. In 2022, she began cultivating high-yielding rice and toria varieties on 20 bighas of land, doubling her production in the first year. Invited as a motivational guest on AIR Tezpur, inspiring rural youth, her journey highlights the impact of knowledge, innovation, and community support in achieving self-employment and empowering women.

Julekha Baglary (Udalguri):

Field of experience: Piggery, Goatery, Poultry, Horticulture and Paddy

Julekha a dynamic woman entrepreneur has made significant strides in integrated farming with support from NABARD'S TDF. Her ventures include piggery, goat farming, local dairy, poultry, and duck farming, alongside vegetable and horticulture cultivation, paddy farming. She provides training to rural women in weaving and crafts. Her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to rural development make her a standout example of women's empowerment.

Nipola Johari (Dima Hasao):

Field of experience: Horticulture

Nipola Johari with 15 bighas of land, has successfully diversified her crops, including Assam Lemon, Dragon fruit, Strawberry, Apple Ber, Mango, Litchi, and Mosambi, earning 1,47,000 from her ventures. With support from the District Agriculture Office, she also installed a drip irrigation system under the PMKSY scheme, boosting her crop productivity. Her innovative and diversified farming approach, along with smart financial planning and government support, she exemplifies the power of sustainable agriculture and financial self-sufficiency.

Nabanita Das (Jorhat):

Field of experience: Horticulture

She is popularly known as "Pathar Kanya" on social media for her relentless dedication to agriculture and allied activities. She left her nursing career to pursue farming, demonstrating her passion and commitment to sustainable agriculture. With nearly a decade of experience, she has become a prominent figure in the farming community. In May 2018, she was selected for a visit to Vietnam with a team of progressive farmers, accompanied by the Chief Minister of Assam. Her achievements include receiving the Outstanding Achiever Award in Agriculture from the Vice President of India in April 2015 and the Best Woman Farmer Award from ICAR in October 2017.

Sabita Kalita (Goalpara):

Field of experience: Dairy farming, fish farming, Spices, Sapling nursery, FPO Leader

Starting as a member of a local SHG, she rose to lead a Farmers' Club and later became a master trainer after receiving NABARD-sponsored skill training. Motivated to uplift others, she formed an FPO, enrolling women from seven villages around Dhenubhanga in Goalpara, and continues to lead it as Founder President. Overcame the challenges of poverty and remoteness to establish a dairy unit, fishery, and spice nursery at her home. She is a trained weaver and dressmaker and established a Rural Mart with support from NABARD. In May 2018, Sabita was selected to visit Vietnam with the Chief Minister of Assam as part of a delegation of progressive farmers. She has received multiple district- level awards and recognition for her contributions as an entrepreneur and progressive farmer.

Joymoti Tokbipi (West Karbi Anglong):

Field of experience: Horticulture, Nursery, and Weaving

She is an active member of an NGO, serving as Secretary and President in FPO & NGO Ventured into cultivating pineapple and coffee saplings, as well as weaving and knitting. Generates an annual income of ₹50,000 through her diverse activities. Demonstrates commitment to both community leadership and sustainable agriculture, contributing to local economic development.

Damayanti Ramchiary (Baksa):

Field of experience: Pig farming

Started with two ponds and three local pigs, later expanding to six Hampshire piglets and establishing a scientifically managed pig farm from November 2018.After 2 years, began supplying piglets across Baksa district and neighboring districts of BTR. Her firm now houses 52 pigs and 4 ponds, with an annual turnover of ₹50 lakh. She earns a monthly turnover of over 4 lakh, with a net monthly profit of ₹32,000. In 2021, recognized as one of Assam's best women farmers, receiving a certificate from Chief Minister of Assam. Her success is not just in numbers, but in her ability to uplift herself and her community through sustainable farming.

Dipa Baruah (Majuli):

Field of experience: Paddy and Horticulture

Born into poverty, with no land of her own, she leased small parcels and began cultivating mustard, garlic and paddy. Despite early challenges her unwavering dedication led to steady income and the gradual expansion of her farm and improving her farming practices. She dedicated her life to supporting her loved ones. Her story of perseverance has inspired many in her village and beyond, proving that with grit and determination; one can overcome even the harshest of circumstances.

Ranjita Basumatary (Chirang):

Field of experience: Pig farming, mushroom, and handloom

Co-founded AAKAR in 2012 blending Bodo woven fabrics with hand-embroidery to create culturally resonant, sophisticated pieces. Started scientific pig breeding farm GWJWN farm, supported by NABARD. Actively involved in oyster mushroom production since 2023 and trained under NABARD's LEDP program in 2023 for natural dyeing of yarn and fabrics and now works as a master trainer for SHGs. In FY 25, GWJWN FARM generated 50 lakh from piggery, mushroom, and handloom activities, employing 15 rural women and providing indirect employment to six SHGs.

Dipali Devi (Nalbari):

Field of experience: Dairy farming

Dipali Devi began her journey with a dairy loan from NABARD in 2016. Venturing into animal husbandry and dairy farming, she later availed a goatery loan, poultry loan, and a PMEGP dairy loan. Her story highlights how timely financial assistance can improve livelihoods and boost rural businesses.

Bina Boro (Bajali):

Field of experience: Piggery, Goatery, Poultry and Weaving

She has successfully ventured into multiple income generating activities, including piggery, goatery, poultry and weaving. After receiving training under the LEDP program in weaving and designing, she established three looms with jacquard machines. Her monthly income from weaving is 30,000, and she earns ₹60,000 annually from piggery. Through her hard work and diversified ventures, Bina has built a pucca house (Assam Type), demonstrating her financial independence and success.

Padumi Dutta (Sivasagar):

Field of experience: Paddy vegetables and Dairy

She has made remarkable progress in integrated farming with a diverse range of ventures, including dairy farming, poultry, piggery, goat farming, paddy and horticultural cultivation; she has established a thriving farming business. She is an active member of a Self-Help Group (SHG), where she shares knowledge and keeps her practices up to date and empowered rural women by providing training in modern farming techniques, fostering economic independence within her community. Her entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to improving Itvelihoods, promoting food security, and empowering women make her a standout example of women's leadership and rural development.

The event began with the performance of Assam’s state anthem and concluded with the national anthem.

NABARD officials Jatin Gohain and Bhama Deuri hosted the program, where Smitakshi B. Goswami, Managing Director of Pratidin Media Network, was also felicitated for her contributions to empowering women entrepreneurs.