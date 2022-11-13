Netaji Pathagar - A Beacon Of Knowledge Lost In Time

In an ever-changing world, the damp smell of old books comes to us as a distant childhood memory. Libraries, with their shelves as high as the ceilings, all filled with books, form a vivid imagery sadly, in the minds of a few these days.

While the younger generations may have switched books with mobile phones and tablets, the habit of reading and the quest for gaining knowledge can never truly be replaced.

The Netaji Pathagar, a library situated in Meghalaya’s Rilbong locality, about four kilometers from main Shillong city, at one time formed a big part of the community. Inaugurated just before India got its independence from British Raj on April 30, 1947, the library has been just about survived by those who still feel a strong connection to it.

The Pathagar, stood the test of time and provided many with the joy of reading. In a small Bengali community of about 30 households, it served as the beacon of knowledge for years. However, in recent times, it has been picking up dust as the reading culture has gone down, explains Topashish.