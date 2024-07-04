Not Floods, Erosion Is The Main Problem Of Assam

Displacement of communities

The massive erosion-induced displacement, the inhabitants of the chars have either relocated in search of land or become daily wage laborers, severing all ties with agricultural ownership.

When these dispossessed people travel to Upper Assam and North Bank (considered the stronghold of indigenous people) in search of work, they are often viewed as illegal Bangladeshi immigrants — an idea deeply ingrained in Assamese political discourse.

Mainstream Assamese nationalist organizations and media subject them to humiliation, treating them as if they have come to encroach on their land and the politics of hate started from that point.