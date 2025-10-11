Palliative Care: A Vital Medical Field Many Still Don’t Know About

The State Cancer Institute (SCI), Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) organized a serious but motivational celebration of World Hospice and Palliative Care Day (WHPCD) today, driving home the imperative of empathetic, patient-focused care in Assam. The event was organized at the institute's auditorium, which was attended by healthcare workers, volunteers, and media personnel, all coming together to ponder over the theme for 2025: "Achieving Promises — Universal Access to Palliative Care."

The ceremony started with the customary lamp-lighting by Dr. Dwipen Khanikar, Superintendent of SCI, who greeted the assembly. Dr. J.P. Prasad, Chief Operating Officer and Retired Major General, pointed to ACCF's continuing efforts in palliative care, underlining the commitment of the foundation towards enhancing patients' quality of life in case of life-limiting illness.

Understanding Palliative Care: Beyond Cure, Towards Compassion

Speaking with Pratidin Time, Dr. Arun Deka, Department Head of Pain and Palliative Medicine of SCI, described the nature of palliative medicine. "Most people are aware of subjects such as surgery, gynaecology, or ENT," he added. "But Palliative Medicine, an area recognised as a subject only since 2012, is not so well known.". It addresses not just physical symptoms such as pain, constipation, or abdominal problems but also social, psychological, spiritual, and financial difficulties encountered by patients and their families.

Dr. Deka underscored the human aspect of palliative care. A patient with cancer or kidney disease can suffer from social isolation, abandonment, or depression, all conditions that palliative care seeks to mitigate. "There may be limits to cure," he stated, "but there are no limits to care."

The department also provides treatment to patients with critical illnesses, including cancer, dementia, stroke, cardiac failure, HIV, and renal failure. Procedures such as nerve blocks and medications like morphine, methadone, fentanyl, and codeine are used to deal with severe pain effectively. But Dr. Deka regretted the unavailability of these life-saving drugs in Assam, including in medical colleges, and the lack of doctors' and pharmaceutical representatives' awareness about them.

The Gaps in Palliative Care

Palliative care coverage in India continues to be less than 4%, well behind England, where coverage stands at 49%. Coverage in India's rural areas falls behind urban regions with just 1% against 3% in urban areas. Even Assam has only 10-15 well-established palliative care experts, mostly based in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar.

Challenges are compounded: misinformation regarding morphine addiction in physicians, inadequate training, absence of specialized wards within hospitals, and minimal governmental campaigns. Dr. Deka emphasized that undergraduate medical and nursing programs need to include palliative care, and Continuing Medical Education courses should educate doctors as "trainers of trainers" to scale up at district hospitals and primary health centers.

Acceptance of Excellence and Volunteerism

The event also honoured the contributions of people and organizations that promote palliative care. Two awards were given: the Palliative Excellence Award by Deepsikha Foundation to Dr. Iqbal Bahar, and the Palliative Warrior Award by Cape Care Foundation to Dr. Mrinomoyee Baruah.

Dr. Deka stressed the essence of community volunteers in providing support to the patient as well as the family, pointing out that palliative care is not just a form of medical intervention but an all-inclusive support system. The session, led by Dr. Nivedita, was wound up with a vote of thanks by Dr. Dimpy Mazumdar.

A Long Road Ahead

Looking back at Assam's path in palliative care, Dr. Deka acknowledged that awareness and infrastructure remain limited. "Palliative care is a human right. All those who require it should have access," he said. Citing his own transition—from an MD in Anaesthesia to specializing in palliative medicine—he called for other medical institutions in the state to emulate him, creating departments, training programs, and special wards.

As the state marks World Hospice and Palliative Care Day 2025, the message is unambiguous: while medical science often comes up short of cure, compassion, kindness, and dignity for patients can never be in short supply. Assam has much to achieve, but with dedicated specialists, volunteers, and community outreach, universal access to palliative care can become a reality from a promise.

Also Read: India Issues Alert Over Toxic Cough Syrups After 17 Child Deaths; WHO Flags Regulatory Lapses