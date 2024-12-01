Sahayika-23: A Dream-Driven Team of Women Entrepreneurs at Nandinii

Nine industrious women from Assam are not only carving a niche for themselves as entrepreneurs but are also spearheading efforts to uplift other women in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. They have formed a collective called Sahayika-23, aiming to create opportunities for themselves and others by participating in trade fairs and exploring new markets for their products.

The group focuses on eliminating challenges in selling their handcrafted products through a well-structured and collaborative approach. Their efforts were prominently showcased during the Nandinii Winter Wonderland, where each member participated with a vision to establish themselves as successful entrepreneurs.

Speaking on behalf of the collective, Aditi Gohain Phukan, a key member of Sahayika-23, shared her journey. "Our inspiration stems from our recognition in Tejaswini Assam Ideathon 2024, organized by the North East Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC) and sponsored by Women's Cell, Department of Industries Commerce and Public Enterprise, Government of Assam, where we secured a place in the top 10. Following that achievement, we decided to unite under one umbrella in September 2024," she said.

Phukan further elaborated, "We believe in taking one step at a time, and we are confident in our ability to soar high with this initiative. Our goal is to unite small-scale women entrepreneurs and provide them a platform to grow together. Alongside selling our products, we are also giving space to others to showcase and sell their goods."

The members of Sahayika-23 are making waves with their innovative products. Aditi Gohain Phukan, for instance, is producing wine from local Assamese fruits, while others like Gayatri Baishya, Archana Das, Chinmoyee Rajkumari, Chayanika Deka, Noyona Bora, and Rohi Begum are offering items such as handcrafted jewelry, décor, pickles, and traditional food products. Their unique creations have garnered significant public support.

NEHHDC has played a pivotal role in their success, providing training and other forms of assistance. The women expressed their gratitude to NEHHDC for empowering them and facilitating their journey toward self-reliance and collective growth.

Through Sahayika-23, these women entrepreneurs are not only contributing to Assam's artisanal heritage but are also fostering a spirit of collaboration and empowerment among local women.