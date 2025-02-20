Security, Privacy & Society In The Time Of Artificial Intelligence

When world leaders meet at a summit to discuss AI (Artificial Intelligence), the writing on the wall is clear enough, that big implementations in governance, businesses, trade and commerce are in the offing. Surely, AI is entering into our lives steadily impacting day to day activities, businesses, health, banking and what not.

We got a hint of it just a few days back with the loss of billions of dollars as Deepseek peeped into the AI arena. In fact, the entire world is perplexed at the emergence of AI, perceiving the fact that it is no more a distant future when AI will take over traditional computing.

This is a time when humanity stands at a crossroad searching for the possibilities that AI may unfold and at the same time wondering about the myriads of challenges that it may bring in the immediate future. Well, the majority of us still remain in the dark about the implications of AI, especially when it comes to security, privacy and the societal impact.

Brainstorming Session on AI in Guwahati

In such a time, a recent colloquium held in Guwahati saw a brainstorming session about AI’s impact on security, privacy and societal impact. Organized by SHARE (Society to Harmonise Aspirations for responsible Engagement) and Department of Computer Science & IT, Cotton University, the colloquium saw participants from academia, bureaucracy, civil society, industry and experts of internal security. The thought-provoking colloquium titled "Decoding The Digital Future: The Security, Privacy, and Societal Impact of Emerging AI" was held at Hotel Shoolin Grand in Guwahati.

The session began with a Welcome Address by Dr. Samudra Gupta Kashyap, representing the governing body of SHARE, who emphasized the importance of understanding AI’s transformative impact on society. This was followed by Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, Vice-Chancellor of Cotton University, who highlighted the crucial role of academia in shaping the digital future.

Dr. Hiten Choudhury, Head of the Department of Computer Science and IT at Cotton University, presented ongoing research initiatives, including Network Security, Machine Language Learning, and Cryptographic Protocols, where the university is actively leveraging AI for innovative solutions.

AI’s Impact on Security & Privacy and the Legal Provisions

Moderating the technical session Ex-DGP, Assam, Mr. Bhaskar Mahanta shared insightful perspectives on the rising trend of crime involving technology and the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in combating tech-driven criminal activities. He emphasised that AI can bolster tech-terror nexus, but at the same time paving the way for new possibilities.

“That’s why we have gathered here today to develop our insights at the very onset the world is moving big time towards AI.”

Shubham Arora from KPMG India discussed the integration of AI in governance, detailing policy frameworks and the strategic use of technology in public administration. He elaborated on AI fundamentals, types, and India's AI initiatives, including the government’s ₹10,372 crore budget for the "IndiaAI" mission. He also highlighted the significance of the upcoming AI Action Summit, 2025.

Citing an example of ‘Bhashini’, Arora highlighted how the address of PM Narendra Modi from Kumbh Mela got translated by the app instantly to many Indian languages.

“These are the ways our country can implement AI in a meaningful way”--Arora said in his deliberations while emphasising on setting up of AI cell in all the states of the country.

Mr. Tarun Wig, Co-Founder of INNEFU Lab, delivered an engaging session on "AI and Internal Security", pointing out the technical challenges due to vast data volumes in law enforcement. He showcased 360-degree imaging for fighter jet inspections, Number Plate Recognition, and Crowd Behavior Analysis as advanced AI solutions aiding security agencies.

In the concluding session, Mr. Hriday Sharma discussed the Legal Framework of the Digital Ecosystem, stressing the need for comprehensive regulations to govern the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Sharma reiterated that our legal system has to come out with innovative ways of handling the possible crimes using AI.

“When AI opens the path for crimes that haven’t been seen ever, we engaged in the judiciary are putting our thoughts for creatively handle it”--Sharma said during his presentation.

The first LG of ladakh, RK Mathur also addressed the gathering as the chairperson of SHARE. Mr. Mathur expressed his hope of new possibilities to be delivered by government policies on AI.

The VC of Royal Global University (RGU), YSR Murthy also addressed the gathering with his short speech– “Tackling the AI is still not properly understood in academic research. A new paper can be written with AI, and even a book. The global academic fraternity is keeping an eye over it very eagerly”--Murthy said.

The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session, where participants actively engaged with experts, followed by high tea, fostering further discussions and networking.

The colloquium was a successful initiative, sparking critical conversations on the opportunities and challenges posed by AI. It provided a platform for policymakers, academics, industry experts, and students to explore the future of AI and its societal implications.

Share and Cotton University extended their gratitude to all speakers, participants, and organizers for making the event a grand success.