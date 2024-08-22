Special Report: Unmasking Online Investment Scams in Upper Assam

In parallel with Barman's case, reports have surfaced about another fraudster in Upper Assam, Bishal Phukan. Operating from BVFCL Sector B/111/99 in Namrup, Phukan has reportedly embezzled over Rs 600 crore. He entices investors with notary agreements promising a 30 percent return within 60 days. These agreements, issued under Notary Certificate No. IN-AS394301102487913V on May 11, 2023, is designed to instill trust, but they lack the legal validity required by SEBI regulations.

He allegedly conducts transactions in cash and avoids issuing any legal documentation as proof of receiving money from investors. Instead, he depends entirely on these agreements to establish trust and gather funds.