The Brave Escort: 5 Assam Rifles and the Journey of Dalai Lama into India In 1959

Despite the challenges and geopolitical tensions that ensued, the legacy of the 5 Assam Rifles' escort of the Dalai Lama remains a testament to the enduring spirit of friendship and humanitarianism between India and Tibet. The bond forged in 1959 continues to resonate, with the Assam Rifles affectionately known as "The Dalai Lama Battalion", and their annual visits to seek the blessings of His Holiness underscoring the deep reverence and respect they hold for him.