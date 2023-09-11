The Conclave 2023: A Gathering of Minds, Visions, and Perspectives

In the vibrant tapestry of India's cultural and intellectual landscape, there are few events that stand out as prominently as 'The Conclave.' Organized by Pratidin Media Network in association with Asomiya Pratidin, one of the most formidable media groups in the Northeast, 'The Conclave' has become a hallmark of insightful discussions, diverse perspectives, and transformative ideas. In its second iteration, 'The Conclave 2023' promises to be an intellectually stimulating event, set to take place on September 23 and 24, 2023, at The Ashok in Delhi. This gathering will bring together luminaries from various fields, ranging from politics and journalism to cinema and art, to deliberate on the most pressing issues facing our the Northeast region of the country.
'The Conclave 2023' boasts an impressive lineup of panelists, each renowned in their respective fields. Among them are Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Finance Minister and one of the most influential figures in the country's economic policy-making, Imtiaz Ali, master storyteller in the world of cinema, Seema Biswas With a career spanning over three decades in the Indian film industry, Seema Biswas, an iconic actress whose work has pushed boundaries and challenged societal norms, Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, prominent political leader from the Northeastern state of Tripura, Samujjal Bhattacharjya, the Chief Advisor of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and a prominent figure in the Assam Accord movement, Gaurav Gogoi, Member of Parliament and a dynamic young leader, Sambit Patra, a prominent spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and many more.
These distinguished panelists represent a cross-section of India's society and bring diverse perspectives that will undoubtedly spark engaging discussions and generate new ideas.
The topics of discussion will range from climate change and sustainable development in the perspective of Northeast India, the future of regional entertainment industry, Northeast India's sporting dream, unraveling the ethnic tapestry of Northeast India, a reality check on an united opposition vs BJP, tackling child abuse, trafficking, surrogacy and adoption and much more. The topics are relevant to the region and meaningful discussion will bring out the best possible roadmap for development.
'The Conclave' is not just a platform for intellectual exchange but a catalyst for change. In its first iteration, the event generated a wide-reaching impact, influencing policy decisions, shaping public opinion, and fostering dialogue between diverse communities. 'The Conclave 2023' is expected to build upon this legacy and continue to be a driving force behind positive change in Northeast India.
One of the unique aspects of 'The Conclave 2023' is its commitment to engaging with a broad audience. While the event will have a select live audience at The Ashok, it will also be live-streamed on the website conclave.pratidintime.com, allowing people from all corners of the country and the world to participate in these important discussions. Social media channels will be buzzing with updates, discussions, and insights shared by attendees and viewers alike, making 'The Conclave' a truly democratic and inclusive platform.
People interested to join the live event at The Ashok, will have to register on the following website: conclave.pratidintime.com.
'The Conclave 2023' promises to be an extraordinary gathering of minds, visions, and perspectives. With an illustrious panel representing diverse fields and a broad range of thought-provoking discussions, this event has the potential to shape the discourse on critical issues facing Northeast India and the nation as a whole. As the nation looks forward to this intellectual extravaganza on September 23 and 24, 2023, one thing is certain: 'The Conclave' will continue to be a beacon of enlightenment and inspiration for all those who seek a better future for India.