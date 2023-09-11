The Conclave 2023: A Gathering of Minds, Visions, and Perspectives

In the vibrant tapestry of India's cultural and intellectual landscape, there are few events that stand out as prominently as 'The Conclave.' Organized by Pratidin Media Network in association with Asomiya Pratidin, one of the most formidable media groups in the Northeast, 'The Conclave' has become a hallmark of insightful discussions, diverse perspectives, and transformative ideas. In its second iteration, 'The Conclave 2023' promises to be an intellectually stimulating event, set to take place on September 23 and 24, 2023, at The Ashok in Delhi. This gathering will bring together luminaries from various fields, ranging from politics and journalism to cinema and art, to deliberate on the most pressing issues facing our the Northeast region of the country.