Pratidin Time Shifts To New Address, Broadcasting Airs From New Office

The leading 24×7 daily news channel Pratidin Time from Assam changed its old address and shifted to a new office building in Guwahati starting this Friday.

It was in the midst of Covid protocol that the Pratidin Time news channel officially started its broadcasting from the new office on Friday.

The first bulletin aired from the new Pratidin Time office at AIDC, Guwahati at 1 pm in the afternoon today. The opening of the new office started with a Ganesh Puja on the morning of Friday.

On the auspicious day of Vijaya Dashami, owner of Sadin Pratidin Group and Editor of the leading Assamese vernacular newspaper Asomiya Pratidin, Shri Jayanta Baruah launched the broadcasting in the new office by pressing the MCR button in the presence of wife Rubi Baruah, Mother Kalpana Baruah, Managing Editor Smitakshi Baruah Goswami, General Manager and Director Rishi Baruah, General Manager Gaurav Goswami, Editor-in-chief Nitumoni Saikia and Joint Editor Sunit Kumar Bhuyan, Executive editor of Asomiya Pratidin Dharjya Hazarika and other staff.

The first news bulletin aired 5 special and exclusive programmes from the new building amidst Mantra-Mongolacharan and the sound of the auspicious shankh.

Notably, several eminent guests graced the opening event at the new Pratidin Time Office in AIDC on Friday afternoon. The new office has been filled with better applications, technologically upgraded, quality studio and modern office interior.

Earlier, the Pratidin Time office used to broadcast from the office at Ulubari in Guwahati. Although the new office has been finally built in AIDC and shifted from the rented building of Pratidin Time from Ulubari, the regular broadcasting will take more 7 to 10 days.

After the opening ceremony, employees of Pratidin Group, both from Asomiya Pratidin and Pratidin Time enjoy lunch together at the new Pratidin Time office.

The new office of Pratidin Time showed an encouraging atmosphere as the first broadcasting began on Friday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be present at the new Pratidin Time headquarters to extend his warm wishes on this auspicious occasion.

Political leaders and former ministers from various parties and organisations including Adeep Phukan, Palash Sangma, Rockybul Hussain visited the new Pratidin Time office and offered their warm wishes.