Prof. Rajive Mohan Pant Appointed New VC Of Assam University For 5 Years

Prof. Rajive Mohan Pant was appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Assam University (AU) in Silchar on Saturday. Prof. Pant, who was serving as a professor at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) in Nirjuli in Arunachal Pradesh, will replace the outgoing Prof. Dilip Chandra Nath.

Congratulating him on Twitter, state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu wrote, “Congratulations and best wishes to Prof Rajive Mohan Pant, the new vice-chancellor of Assam University, Silchar. I hope the university will achieve new heights during your tenure”.

The Ministry of Education of the Government of India informed of the change via a letter that was issued on January 14. The letter stated that Prof. Rajive Mohan Pant would remain in charge as the new VC of Assam University for a period of five years from the date of joining or until he attains the age of 70 years, whichever comes first.

The President of India made the appointment in the exercise of the powers conferred upon him by the Statutes of the Assam University. Also, the letter mentioned, the terms and conditions of the new vice-chancellor shall be those as outlined in the Act, Statutes, and Ordinances of the university.

Notably, Prof. Pant had also served as the director (on deputation) at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, North Eastern Regional Centre in Guwahati from 2014 to 2021.

