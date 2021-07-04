Pushkar Singh Dhami Sworn In As 11th CM Of Uttarakhand

BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami was on Sunday sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand.

Earlier yesterday, he was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party.

“A common party worker has been given a chance to serve the state. I am thankful to the party’s high command,” he told reporters.

The two-time MLA has become the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand.

It is noteworthy that he is the third CM of the state in just four months.

Born in 1975, Dhami is the son of an ex-serviceman. He holds a law degree and has been a volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He has also been a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Additionally, he also served as the president of BJP Yuva Morcha, Uttarakhand twice between 2002 and 2008.

Dhami replaced Tirath Singh Rawat who resigned from the post on Friday.

