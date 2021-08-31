NationalTop Stories

Railway Service Resumes In Arunachal After A Year

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image

After a year and half Arunachal Pradesh has begun to connect with other states through railways after the train services in the state resumed on Monday. The train services were stopped since March 2020 in the view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Naharlagun Anand Vihar (Delhi) Special AC express train resumed its operation today from the Naharlagun station of Itanagar.

According to a local media report, Donyi-Polo Express that shuttles between Naharlagun and Guwahati, the other two train services – Shatabdi (Naharlagun-Guwahati) and the AC Express (Naharlagun-Delhi) – will also resume .

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu coordinated with the railway ministry in Delhi and called for resumption of rail services from the state capital, stated sources.

The CM pointed that since all other states have resumed their rail services, Arunachal Pradesh needed to resume too.

Further, CM Khandu also requested NFR to introduce train services from Naharlagun to states in South India.

CM said, “With many travelling to southern states for studies, jobs, treatment, etc and having a large chunk of government employees hailing from these states, there’s an urgent need to have direct train services at least till Bangalore via Chennai.”

People of Arunachal expressed their happiness as train service resume for New Delhi and Guwahati.

