Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Ruckus by Opposition

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned again till 2 pm on Monday as the uproar by Opposition members over the Pegasus snooping row and other issues continued.

Opposition members stormed the well and raised slogans against the government in the Rajya Sabha.



Deputy Chairman Harivansh made repeated appeals to the protesting members to take their seats and allow the Question Hour to proceed but they did not relent.



He said this is the members’ time to ask questions. He allowed the Question Hour to continue and took some questions amid the din.



After about half an hour, the deputy chairman adjourned the House of Rajya Sabha as the Opposition members continued to raise slogans and disrupt proceedings.



Earlier, the House was adjourned for an hour till 12 noon, soon after the laying of papers.



While Congress MPs sought a discussion on the farm agitation, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Left parties sought a debate on the Pegasus snooping issue.



Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he was willing to consider a discussion on farmers’ problems provided members do not disturb proceedings and cooperate, reported PTI.



He also appealed to members not to enter the well-carrying placards.



But as the Opposition MPs continued to raise the issues, he adjourned the proceedings till 12 pm.

