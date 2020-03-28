Ramayana returns today, more in the offing

The epic television serial which kept generation glued to television Ramayana returned to Door darshan today amidst popular demand as well in a concerted effort to keep the ordinary people locked at home.

In fact, Doordarshan favourites are back on the telly amid the nationwide lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak. After Ramayan made a comeback on DD National after 33 years this morning, the return of two new shows were announced – Shah Rukh Khan’s 1989 series Circus and Rajit Kapoor starrer Byomkesh Bakshi, which aired in 1993.

“Shekharan is back on DD National! Friends, stay at home and watch your favourite Shah Rukh’s Circus – TV Series (1989) – From March 28 at 8 pm,” DD National tweeted.

The role of circus troupe member Shekharan in Circus was one of SRK’s earliest and is still fondly recalled by those who grew up watching Doordarshan in the Nineties. Directed by Vicky Aziz Mirza and Kundan Shah, Circus also starred Renuka Shahane, Pawan Malhotra and Ashutosh Gowariker, now a director, in a significant role. Shah Rukh’s TV debut was in 1989’s Fauji and 1992’s Deewana was his first Bollywood movie.

Meanwhile after surging demand on social media, national broadcaster Doordarshan, popularly called DD, is bringing back the epics of ‘Ramayan’ and ‘Mahabharat’ for its audience across the country and abroad. DD also plans to bring back several iconic shows like ‘Circus’ (1989) featuring Shah Rukh Khan as Raghavan.

Doordarshan and DD Bharati will telecast the epics of ‘Ramayan’ and ‘Mahabharat’ respectively from today, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Many social media users had requested the airing of ‘Ramayan’, directed by Ramanand Sagar, and ‘Mahabharat’, directed by BR Chopra, amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Three days ago, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati said they were “working on it”.

Mr Javadekar tweeted this morning saying, “Please tune in to @DDNational at 9 am & 9 pm to watch ‘Ramayan’ and @DDBharati at 12 noon and 7 pm to watch ‘Mahabharat’ today and everyday.”