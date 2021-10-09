Rangiya Bribery Case: PWD Junior Engineer Appears Before CJM

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Engineer
Representative Image

Junior Engineer Bijoy Das who was caught red-handed taking a bribe, was produced by Assam Police before the Chief Judicial Magistrate on Saturday.

Das was arrested by the anti-corruption wing from Dispur on Thursday, on charges of seeking bribe.

Das was a Junior Engineer of Rangiya’s PWD building sub division. He was caught seeking bribe from a businessman called Khanin Medhi for setting up a petrol pump at Krishan Kendra in Rangiya.

Related News

CBI Chief Summoned In Phone-Tapping Data Leak Case

Ranjit V More Appointed Chief Justice Of Meghalaya HC

Assam: AMSA Announces ‘Bandh’ Of OPD Services

Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 2.5 Cr Seized In Karbi Anglong

A trap was laid based on a complaint’s allegation against Das for demanding a bribe, after which he was caught red-handed.

A case had been registered in Anti-Corruption Bureau Police Station vide ACB PS case No. 12/2021 U/S 7(a)/13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act against him.

You might also like
Health

Law on Mask Wearing To be Implemented Soon: Pijush

Entertainment

Assam’s Ruchika headed for DID 7

Assam

3-day Sankardeva Mahotsav to be Held from Jan 29

Technology

Google dedicates its doodle to FIFA WC’s cultural diversity

National

Hindi is 3rd most spoken language: Ethnologue

Assam

BJP minority wing coordinator unhappy with Jayanta Malla’s remark