Rangiya Bribery Case: PWD Junior Engineer Appears Before CJM

Junior Engineer Bijoy Das who was caught red-handed taking a bribe, was produced by Assam Police before the Chief Judicial Magistrate on Saturday.

Das was arrested by the anti-corruption wing from Dispur on Thursday, on charges of seeking bribe.

Das was a Junior Engineer of Rangiya’s PWD building sub division. He was caught seeking bribe from a businessman called Khanin Medhi for setting up a petrol pump at Krishan Kendra in Rangiya.

A trap was laid based on a complaint’s allegation against Das for demanding a bribe, after which he was caught red-handed.

A case had been registered in Anti-Corruption Bureau Police Station vide ACB PS case No. 12/2021 U/S 7(a)/13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act against him.