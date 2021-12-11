Ranju Hazarika’s Popular Novel To Be Made Into Web Series

The popular Assamese novel ‘Khudharta Shagun’ written by Kumud Chandra Hazarika, better known as Ranju Hazarika will reportedly be made into a web series titled ‘Khuda’.

The shooting for the web series will begin on December 15. The web series is being directed by Munna Ahmed, best known for the 2018 Assamese movie Nijanor Gaan.

Popular actors including Bikram Rajkhowa known as Biki, Dibyajyoti Das, and Moon Borkataki have been cast in starring roles in the web series.

Meanwhile, the series based on Hazarika’s novel will reportedly be available on the OTT platform ‘Reel Drama’ for the viewers to see.

It is being reported that the series will be made in three parts and will be available for the viewers by the New Year.

