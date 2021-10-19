Rapper Kanye West Now Officially Known As Just ‘Ye’

Rapper Kanye West is now officially known as just ‘Ye’.

The name change was approved by a Los Angeles judge upon the 44-year-old’s request. He had filed the request request in August, citing “personal reasons.”

The name change now means the Grammy-winning rapper and producer no longer has a last or middle name. His previous full name was Kanye Omari West.

“I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means you. So it’s I’m you, I’m us, it’s us,” he said that year in a radio interview.

“It went from being Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, our everything.”

Also in August, he had released a two-hour, 27-track album “Donda,” which dropped after weeks of delay and several stadium-filled public listening sessions.

The rapper, best known for hits such as Gold Digger and Stronger, already used Ye as a nickname and in 2018 used it as an album title.

Earlier this year, the spotlight was on Ye for his personal life than his art, after his partner of nearly a decade, Kim Kardashian, filed for divorce.