Vaishno Devi Stampede: High-Level Probe Ordered by Lt Governor of J&K

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. At least 12 people were killed and over a dozen injured in the stampede.

The Lt Governor said that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him about the incident. “Hon’ble Prime minister has assured all the help,” the office of the LG tweeted.

According to officials, the Vaishno Devi stampede that occurred in the early hours of Saturday near gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop Trikuta hills was triggered by a heavy rush of devotees who had come to pay their obeisance to mark the beginning of the New Year.

In a series of tweets, the office of the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor said, “Deeply pained at the loss of lives due to stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. My condolences to the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured.”

“Spoke to Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. Briefed him about the incident. A high level inquiry has been ordered into today’s stampede. The Inquiry Committee will be headed by Principal Secretary (Home) with ADGP, Jammu and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu as members,” he said.

The Lt Governor also announced an amount of ₹ 10 lakh to the families of each person who died and ₹ 2 lakh to each of those injured.

