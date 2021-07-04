Re-agitation Against CAA Will Intensify In Assam: Lurinjyoti

Assam Jatiya Parishad Leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi announced on Sunday that re-agitation against Citizenship Amendment Act will intensify in Assam.

The statement was made by the AJP leader while addressing the media today.

Lurinjyoti also made a statement on the issue of HSLC, HS 2020-21 batches not being able to apply for government job.

He said, “Government will not be allowed to play with the future of the students of Assam. Every student must get justice.”

He further added that those who are associated with the evaluation process must also give their particular statements on the concerning issue.

“The students of Assam should be on par with students from other states,” added Lurinjyoti.

He further urged the government to provide necessary relief to those families affected due the Covid-19 in the state.