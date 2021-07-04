Re-agitation Against CAA Will Intensify In Assam: Lurinjyoti

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Lurinjyoti Gogoi

Assam Jatiya Parishad Leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi announced on Sunday that re-agitation against Citizenship Amendment Act will intensify in Assam.

The statement was made by the AJP leader while addressing the media today.

Lurinjyoti also made a statement on the issue of HSLC, HS 2020-21 batches not being able to apply for government job.

Related News

Cottonians Remember Shaheed Ranjit Barpujari

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Visits Assam

Oil Must Accept Job Application From All Eligible Assamese:…

Indian Doctors Who Battled COVID-19 Should Be Given Bharat…

 He said, “Government will not be allowed to play with the future of the students of Assam. Every student must get justice.”

He further added that those who are associated with the evaluation process must also give their particular statements on the concerning issue.

“The students of Assam should be on par with students from other states,” added Lurinjyoti.

He further urged the government to provide necessary relief to those families affected due the Covid-19 in the state.

Also Read: Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s Mother Dulu Gogoi Passes Away
You might also like
Assam

Six communities Assam bandh affects upper Assam, western Assam; bandh time reduced to…

Technology

Vikram hasn’t crashed: D Sasikumar

Assam

Lachit Bordoloi quits AGP

Assam

Human Trafficking: 3 Women Rescued from Guwahati

Top Stories

Big financial power to Indian defence forces | READ

Uncategorized

Private: test

Comments
Loading...