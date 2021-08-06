Remembering The Iron Lady Of India

August 6 marks the death Anniversary of the Iron Lady of India, Sushma Swaraj.

Sushma Swaraj was the youngest ever cabinet minister who handled the berth External Affairs. She was widely known as a people’s minister in her tenure.

Swaraj immensely contributed to the growth of Bhartiya Janata Party and was always ready to take up challenges.

At the age of 67, the Iron lady of India breathed her last.

On her second death anniversary, rich tributes poured in for the former External Affairs minister on Twitter where political leaders remembered her powerful oratory, compassion and rich contribution to India’s diplomacy.

An erudite parliamentarian, an orator par excellence and one of India’s finest External Affairs Ministers, Late Sushma Swaraj ji was a beloved leader who touched people's lives with her warmth and simplicity.



I offer my prayers on her punya tithi. pic.twitter.com/jrHInoRkhW — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 6, 2021

Remembering Sushma Swaraj ji today. Her warm and inspiring presence missed so much. pic.twitter.com/bv6IcyVAAI — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 6, 2021

She is remembered today as a key figure in the transformation of India's diplomacy.



An exceptional orator, a committed and compassionate leader.



On her death anniversary, I pay my deepest respects to Sushma Swaraj ji. pic.twitter.com/mN37GHx6Fk — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 6, 2021

Remembering my dear sister, Smt. Sushma Swaraj on her Punya Tithi today. She was a distinguished parliamentarian and an eloquent orator, who strove relentlessly for the empowerment of women & downtrodden sections. She was a dedicated leader whose compassion knew no bounds. pic.twitter.com/bhjdIRCKlY — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 6, 2021

As External Affairs Minister in the previous Modi government, Swaraj brought a rare empathy and a human approach in helping out the Indian diaspora in distress with her revolutionary social media outreach.

In her tenure as External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj also brought a sense of assertiveness in India’s diplomacy besides making the diaspora a central focus of the country’s foreign policy priorities.



Swaraj was one of the most followed Foreign Ministers on Twitter globally. The powerful orator was an easily-accessible leader who played a key role in the BJP’s emergence in the late 1990s.



Here are few of the important facts of the Iron Lady of India-

In 1973, Sushma Swaraj started practicing as an advocate in the Supreme Court of India. Sushma started her career as the student leader in the early 1970s.

Because she saved hundreds of Indian people stuck in other nations and vice versa, Swaraj also got the title of Supermom of India by the Washington Post.

Swaraj is also the first youngest cabinet minister in the Haryana government. She is the first woman chief minister of Delhi and the first woman spokesperson of a national political party in the country.

She also served as Information and Broadcasting minister in the 13-day Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1996 and got the Cabinet portfolio again after he led the BJP to power in 1998.

Sushma Swaraj was also the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha between 2009 and 2014.