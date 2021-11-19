Renowned Publisher And Writer Mr. Giripad Dev Choudhury No More

Mr. Choudhury served as the President of All Assam Book Publishers and Sellers Association from 2001 till 2011.

Eminent publisher and writer Mr. Giripad Dev Choudhury passed away on Friday in Guwahati. He was lovingly referred to as “mama” in the publishing community.

Born on August 16, 1932, in present-day Bajali district’s Patacharkuchi, Mr. Choudhury served as the President of All Assam Book Publishers and Sellers Association from 2001 till 2011.

He was a very outspoken person and had the ability to reassure the people every time he spoke in public. He has written many children’s books some of which are – ‘Balmiki Ramayana’, ‘Vedvyasa Mahabharata’, and Katha Sarit Sagar, etc.

Also known for regularly writing articles on various topics in Assamese dailies – ‘Niyomiya Barta’, ‘Asomiya Pratidin, ‘Agradoot’, ‘Dainik Janmabhumi’ and ‘Dainik Asom’ among others, he also translated the once-popular novel ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ into Assamese.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of Mr. Choudhury via Twitter.

অসমৰ গ্ৰন্থ প্ৰকাশন জগতৰ অগ্ৰণী ব্যক্তি গিৰিপদ দেৱচৌধুৰীদেৱৰ বিয়োগত মৰ্মাহত হৈছোঁ ৷ ৰাজ্যত গ্ৰন্থ আন্দোলন জনপ্ৰিয় কৰাত তেখেতে লোৱা ভূমিকা সমাজ সচেতন প্ৰতিগৰাকী লোকে শ্ৰদ্ধাৰে স্মৰণ কৰিব ৷ তেখেতৰ বিদেহ আত্মাৰ সদগতি কামনা কৰাৰ লগতে শোকসন্তপ্ত পৰিয়াললৈ সমবেদনা জ্ঞাপন কৰিলোঁ ৷ pic.twitter.com/nDppUQOwuG — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 19, 2021

Meanwhile, a state-wide bandh for all book shops on November 20, has been announced in his honour.

