Researchers at IIT Guwahati develop water repellent material

A water repellent material that is flexible, non-stretchable and environment friendly has been developed by a team of researchers at Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG). The material can be used for tracking real time movement of humans.

Physiological monitoring of human movement is done with the help of wearable motion sensors for gait analysis, understanding human and machine interactions and monitoring patient rehabilitation, according to a statement by IIT Guwahati.

The motion sensors give electrical signals that can be detected which is converted from mechanical strain that arises from movement. The material that senses the strain must be flexible, robust and highly sensitive to both large and subtle movement. The material developed has superior strain sensors in both sensitivity and durability, said the statement.

The team of researchers was led by Dr. Uttam Manna and Prof Roy Paily of the Centre for Nanotechnology and School of Health Science.

Dr. Manna said, “The sensor was so sensitive that it could differentiate between smiling and laughing and could even detect swallowing motion. The attachment of the pattern interface to the wrist allowed monitoring of radial pulse”. He added that the material was extremely water repellent, making it suitable for underwater use as well.

The statement also added that “The unconventional interface developed by the IIT team holds promise for the development of devices in diverse areas including healthcare, human-machine interactions, and energy harvesting”.

