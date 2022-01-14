Rise In Covid-19 Cases In Assam, GMCH Has 1000 Empty Beds: GMCH Superintendent

Notably, the Assam governor had tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. The GMCH superintendent mentioned that Prof. Mukhi was doing well.

Amid a worrying surge in Covid-19 cases in the state and the Governor of Assam, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi testing positive for the virus, the Superintendent of the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr. Abhijit Sarma on Friday said that the governor was in good health and undergoing treatment.

He said that Prof. Mukhi had been admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Guwahati and was undergoing treatment.

Speaking further on the Covid-19 situation in the state, Dr. Sarma said that the state was witnessing a surge in fresh cases and the active caseload is on the rise.

He further added that currently, close to 1000 beds are empty at the GMCH and ready to accommodate patients.

