Robbery of Rs 3 Lakh From State Bank CSP Agent in North Guwahati

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Guwahati Robbery
REPRESENTATIONAL

Huge robbery has been reported at Amingaon of North Guwahati on Friday.

A huge amount of Rs. 3 Lakh has been robbed from a State Bank CSP agent in broad daylight on Friday.

The incident took place while a CSP agent from State Bank was on his way to Guwahati with an amount of Rs. 3 lakh along with him.

Related News

Assam Records 2,493 New Cases, Positivity Rate 2.13 %

Assam: Covid Patients Flee From Covid Care Centre

What is ‘Kappa’ Variant And How Severe Is It?

Assam: Biswanath Issues New Covid-19 SOP

As per sources, the two robbers came in a bike and robbed the CSP agent of State Bank in the roadside.

The CSP agent had reportedly withdrawn the 3 lakh Indian rupees from State Bank-Axis Bank when the incident took place.

Also Read: Guwahati: Miscreants Loot Rs 1 Lakh In Daylight Robbery
You might also like
Assam

NF Railway run trial engine on the Bogibeel bridge

National

Justice Bobde becomes new CJI

National

Cabinet Approves 5% Hike in Dearness Allowance

National

Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not after Aadhaar verdict

Top Stories

Machu Picchu Reopens Just For One Stranded Tourist

Assam

Guwahati: Northeast Gets First Human Milk Bank

Comments
Loading...