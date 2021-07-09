Robbery of Rs 3 Lakh From State Bank CSP Agent in North Guwahati

Huge robbery has been reported at Amingaon of North Guwahati on Friday.

A huge amount of Rs. 3 Lakh has been robbed from a State Bank CSP agent in broad daylight on Friday.

The incident took place while a CSP agent from State Bank was on his way to Guwahati with an amount of Rs. 3 lakh along with him.

As per sources, the two robbers came in a bike and robbed the CSP agent of State Bank in the roadside.

The CSP agent had reportedly withdrawn the 3 lakh Indian rupees from State Bank-Axis Bank when the incident took place.