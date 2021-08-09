NationalSportsTop Stories

SAI To Felicitate India’s Tokyo Olympic Medalists Today

By Pratidin Bureau

As the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 has concluded, the medal winners in the Games will be felicitated in New Delhi on Monday.

The Felicitation ceremony will be held at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi at 6.30 pm.

The programme has been organised by the Sports Authority of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with the players via video conferencing. 

Javelin Throw champion Neeraj Chopra’s has bagged historic gold in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, while, two silver medals were won by Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Mirabai Chanu in Wrestling (57 KG) and Weight Lifting (49 Kg Women) respectively.

The bronze medals were won by PV Sindhu in Women’s Singles Badminton, Lovlina Borgohain in Women’s Welterweight Boxing, and Bajrang Punia in Wrestling (65 Kg). The Indian men’s team also won a bronze in Hockey. W

The total medal count of India stands at 7, making it the country’s best representation in Olympics editions.

Former Olympic players and Government of India officials, including Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, will also be present at the event.

