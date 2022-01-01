Samaguri: Tusker Killed After Being Hit By Guwahati – Silghat Train

A wild elephant was killed today at Borpul in Assam’s Samaguri in the Nagaon district of the state on Saturday.

The tusker had reportedly come down from the forest in search of food. It died after being hit by a passenger train.

The elephant was hit by an incoming Guwahati – Silghat train resulting in its death.

The accident reportedly took place due to thick fog in the area resulting in reduced visibility.

