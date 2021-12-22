Samaguri: Youth Dies After Being Hit By Dumper, Locals Vandalise Other Trucks

In a disheartening incident in Samaguri in Howraghat in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday, a youth was critically injured in an accident.

The accident happened as a sand dumper hit the youth identified as Bidyut Sharma leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to Nagaon Bhogeswari Phukanani Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Meanwhile, the incident caused uproar in the Samaguri region as the locals set a sand dumper on fire.

The enraged people then vandalized several other dumpers. The Wednesday weekly market in the region was also shut as a result.

The police then resorted to lathi charge in order to disperse the gathered crowd.

