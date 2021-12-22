Samaguri: Youth Dies After Being Hit By Dumper, Locals Vandalise Other Trucks

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Samaguri Road Accident
REPRESENTATIVE

In a disheartening incident in Samaguri in Howraghat in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday, a youth was critically injured in an accident.

The accident happened as a sand dumper hit the youth identified as Bidyut Sharma leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to Nagaon Bhogeswari Phukanani Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Related News

Sikkim Gets 2 new Districts, 4 Districts Renamed

Myanmar: At least 1 Killed Over 70 Missing in a Landslide at…

Suspended Opposition MPs Stage Protest, Parliament Adjourned…

AASU Confers Khagen Gogoi With Pratima Barua Pandey Award…

Meanwhile, the incident caused uproar in the Samaguri region as the locals set a sand dumper on fire.

The enraged people then vandalized several other dumpers. The Wednesday weekly market in the region was also shut as a result.

The police then resorted to lathi charge in order to disperse the gathered crowd.

ALSO READ: Suspended Opposition MPs Stage Protest, Parliament Adjourned Before Schedule

You might also like
Assam

Demow Couple murdered; 1 dies in mob attack

Top Stories

SI Exam Scam: Three More Detained In Nalbari

Top Stories

Facebook Bans Taslima Nasreen’s Account for 7 Days

Assam

Assam HSSLC exam starts

Top Stories

3-Day Assam Assembly Begins with Swearing-in of MLAs

Assam

Assam Declared As ‘Disturbed Area’ For Six Months