Suspended Opposition MPs Stage Protest, Parliament Adjourned Before Schedule

Opposition Members of Parliament (MP) who were suspended during the winter session of the Parliamentary proceedings on separate occasions for unruly behaviour, once again protested outside the Parliament on Wednesday.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien who was suspended on Tuesday was also present at the protests.

The protests took place outside the house near the Gandhi statue. Facing the statue, the suspended MPs gathered to sing the national anthem.

They also read out the preamble of the constitution of India in front of the statue and shouted slogans of ‘Jai Hind’.

Notably, both the houses, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were suspended indefinitely before the scheduled date after protests marked a drop in productivity. Since the suspension of 12 MPs earlier, the opposition had caused constant disruptions to proceedings.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the proceedings. In his address to the MPs, he asked them to introspect as unruly behaviour and constant disruptions resulted in reduced productivity.

He said, “The Rajya Sabha functioned much below its potential. I urge you to introspect and reflect how this session could have been different and better. I don’t want to speak elaborately on the course of the session that would lead me to make a very critical view”.

He further urged for a positive and constructive atmosphere to be maintained, keeping in mind the larger interest of the country.

