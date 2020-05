The Hajo Police have arrested the fourth accused of the Sanatan Deka mob lynching case that took place on May 24. The arrested has been identified as Khabiruddin Ahmed.

Earlier the police arrested the other three of the five accused in the mob lynching case. However, the fifth accused is yet to be arrested.

It may be mentioned Deka was allegedly beaten to death by five men after his bicycle hit their car on May 24 at Hajo’s Monahkuchi village.