CM Sangma Has Not Yet Accepted My Resignation: Meghalaya Home Minister

Meghalaya Home Minister Lakhmen Rymbui, who resigned from his position last month, has said that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has not yet accepted his resignation.

He added that he will continue to look after the home department until his resignation is accepted.

Following the violence that broke out in Meghalaya after the death of ex-HNLC leader Chesterfield Thangkhiew on August 13, Rymbui had stepped down from his position.

In a letter to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Rymbui expressed shock and proposed for a judicial enquiry on the encounter.

“I hereby express shocked to the incident where (L) Chesterfield Thangkhiew was killed following the raid of police at his residence exceeding the lawful tenets of the law. Considering the gravity of the situation, I would to request you to relieve the Home (Police) Department from me with immediate effect,” the letter read.