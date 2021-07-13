Sarbananda Sonowal, Smriti Irani Named in Cabinet Committee in Pol Affairs

The Central government has made changes in the Cabinet Committees weeks after the union cabinet reshuffle with Sarbananda Sonowal, Smriti Irani being included in the committees on political affairs.

Ports and Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, and Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav are now in the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, which is headed by PM Narendra Modi.

Union ministers Virendra Kumar, Kiren Rijiju, and Anurag Thakur are the new members of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, which is headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Ministers Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Ashwini Vaishnaw are now in the Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav, RCP Singh, and G Kishan Reddy have been included in the Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development.

Environment and Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav has been included in the all-important Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), along with Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh.

The members of the Cabinet Committee on Security are the Prime Minister, the Defence Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The two-member Appointments Committee of the Cabinet comprises Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

