Sarbananda Sonowal Tenders Resignation as Majuli MLA

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has tendered his resignation as an MLA with effect from September 28. He has tendered his resignation to the Speaker of the Assam State Assembly.

Sarbananda Sonowal was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam unopposed as no other candidate filed nomination papers for the seat.

The former Assam chief minister collected the winner’s certificate from the Assam Assembly Secretariat in presence of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, water resources minister Pijush Hazarika.

Related News

Mandal Gulzar Hussain Arrested For Bribery In Guwahati

Former Rajya Sabha MP From Meghalaya Dr. BB Dutta Dead

VC Naidu To Address Special Arunachal Assembly Session On…

Responsible Citizen Helps Sonitpur Police Trap Fake Gold…

He had filed the nomination papers for Rajya sabha on September 21.

In 2016, Sonowal won the Assembly election from Majuli and became the chief minister.

ALSO READ: VC Naidu To Address Special Arunachal Assembly Session On Oct 9

You might also like
Breakfast News

News Breakfast @6

National

Suresh Raina Undergoes Knee Surgery

Top Stories

COVID-19: Assam’s Infected Tally Crosses 1 Lakh

National

SC hearing petitions against Section 377

Assam

Add’l categories of air passengers exempted from institutional quarantine in…

Assam

Assam: 14th COVID-19 test centre operational