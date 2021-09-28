Sarbananda Sonowal Tenders Resignation as Majuli MLA

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has tendered his resignation as an MLA with effect from September 28. He has tendered his resignation to the Speaker of the Assam State Assembly.

Sarbananda Sonowal was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam unopposed as no other candidate filed nomination papers for the seat.

The former Assam chief minister collected the winner’s certificate from the Assam Assembly Secretariat in presence of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, water resources minister Pijush Hazarika.

He had filed the nomination papers for Rajya sabha on September 21.

In 2016, Sonowal won the Assembly election from Majuli and became the chief minister.

ALSO READ: VC Naidu To Address Special Arunachal Assembly Session On Oct 9