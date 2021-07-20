Satradhikar of Majuli’s Adi Bihimpur Satra, Rusheshwar Mahanta Dies

Satradhikar of Majuli’s Adi Bihimpur Satra, breathed his last on Monday night.

Rusheshwar Mahanta, the venerable Satradhikar of Adi Bihimpur left the world at the age of 101 years due to old age.

Satradhikar Rusheshwar Mahanta was also known to be a notable freedom fighter from Assam who stood in the forefront and fought for the nation.

The deceased Satradhikar breathed his last at 9.45 pm on Monday night.

He also established many schools on Majuli.

Earlier on Monday morning, Satradhikar of Barangajuli Satra in Udalguri, Harekrishna Mahanta also left the world. He was 97 years old and a recipient of Pitambar Dev Goswami National Award, Apurba Singha Award and the Satrabhushan title conferred by Barpeta Satra.

